Annual Charity Bazaar Bridges Cultures Ahead of Winter Holidays

ASTANA – The Christmas Charity Bazaar, organized by the Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA), is scheduled to unite the diplomatic community and city residents on Dec. 3 at the Astana Radisson Hotel, announced ASA on its Instagram page.

Marking its 14th anniversary, the bazaar has become a highly anticipated event in Astana, evolving into a tradition for the diplomatic corps.

Approximately 45 embassies will participate this time, showcasing traditional crafts, artwork, clothing, food, and other unique items from their home countries. Bazaar visitors can explore and purchase a wide range of international products, contributing to charitable causes.

The event’s highlight is a grand lottery offering the chance to win over 250 prizes, including trips to Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Europe along with certificates, jewelry, branded clothing and gift baskets from embassies.

Lottery tickets, priced at 2,000 tenge ($4) each, are available for purchase in advance at locations specified on the association’s Instagram page or on the day of the event.