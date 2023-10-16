UNDP to Promote Inclusive Digital Transformation in Central Asia

ASTANA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), signed a statement of intent on Oct. 13 to advance inclusive digital transformation in Central Asia, reported the UNDP Kazakhstan press office.

This collaboration is oriented toward bolstering innovation, and facilitating knowledge exchange, grounded in the universal principle of leaving no one behind. The primary goal of this trilateral cooperation is to expand Kazakhstan’s successful government technology (govtech) solutions on a regional scale.

Asset Turyssov, vice minister of digital development, innovations, and aerospace industry, highlighted a strong partnership with UNDP in harnessing digital solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He mentioned the successful Digital Family Card initiative as a highlight of the partnership’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital journey, expressing the country’s dedication to share it with other nations with the help of UNDP and KazAID.

With its extensive network and support from the Chief Digital Office, UNDP Kazakhstan is all set to enhance regional collaboration and peer-to-peer learning.

KazAID Chairman Arken Arystanov stressed his agency aims not only to provide technical assistance but also coordinate efforts to solve specific regional challenges in Central Asia. This mission aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address.

Given that UNDP’s strategic plan for 2022-2025 determines digital technology as a pivotal driver towards achieving the SDGs, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Sukhrob Khojimatov emphasized the organization’s principle to use this technology as an inclusive force for human and institutional development.

“We firmly believe that Kazakhstan can act as a regional catalyst for leveraging government digital solutions to drive change,” he said.

Besides embracing technological advancements, the parties are set to ensure that the benefits of this transformation extend to all individuals.

UNDP helps Kazakhstan to build an inclusive and sustainable digital society by introducing a diverse range of initiatives, including the Digital Family Card and IT staff upgrading to expedite digital transformation in the public sector.

The organization also brings in satellite telemetry for wildlife monitoring, and closes the digital gender gap in Kazakhstan’s monotowns.