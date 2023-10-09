Türkiye’s Eren Holding Considers Investing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Eren Holding, Türkiye’s major multi business conglomerate, is exploring potential investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s paper, energy, and textile sectors, the holding’s CEO Ahmet Eren said at an Oct. 9 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press office.

The sides agreed to work through the pool of potential investment projects in Kazakhstan.

“We are going to expand and we are looking at new investment opportunities. Potential sectors include paper production, energy, and textiles. We are also ready to invest in the mining and metallurgical complex sector. We have technologies that allow us to achieve high quality work. In this regard, we would like to consider investment issues jointly,” said Ahmet Eren.

Smailov said Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions with a modern institutional environment for investors. This includes tax incentives and a guarantee of stable tax regulations, among other benefits.

Over 4,000 companies with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan in sectors such as mining and metallurgy, infrastructure, food, and pharmaceuticals.

“I am confident that the existing strong trust between our countries and the common desire for cooperation will allow us to explore new prospects,” Smailov said.