Travel Video About Kazakhstan Wins Two Awards at Portugal International Festival

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s travel video “Kazakhstan – Like Never Before” received two main prizes on Oct. 27 at the ART&TUR International Tourism Film Festival in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, reported the Kazakh Tourism National Company.

The video, produced by Kazakh Tourism, became the winner in two main categories – Advertising Campaign and Destination – Countries.

The video shows the journey of travel bloggers from Belgium, Kazakhstan and Qatar through Turkistan and the outskirts of Almaty. Adilet Rakhmetolla and Konstantin Kikvidze oversaw the video production.

The festival attracted entries from all over the world covering advertising campaigns, promotional films, animation, independent travel videos, documentaries, web documents and television programs.

In 2021, Kazakh Tourism’s “Travelstan” video won the Best Country Video award at the festival. Last year, the “Kazakhstan by Thomas and Lucy Atkinson” project received second place.