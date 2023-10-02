Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal Receives Its First Cargo Shipment

ASTANA – The Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal marked its official inauguration on Sept. 29 with the first cargo shipment received for further transportation to the port of Baku via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in October, reported the Semurg Invest company’s press service.

The opening ceremony of the terminal at the port of Kuryk took place in the presence of Symbat Toretayev, the Akim (mayor) of the Karakiya District of the Mangystau Region. The event signaled the start of general cargo operations at the Sarzha Cargo Terminal.

The Kazakh development company Semurg Invest spent several years building the terminal along the TITR, recently gaining attention as a focal point of growth.

The company has built railway access tracks, two berths, and a general cargo terminal as part of the broader project that also includes terminals for grain, bulk cargo, universal cargo, and a transport and logistics complex.

Semurg Invest General Director Nurzhan Marabayev stated that the full implementation of one of Kazakhstan’s most extensive logistics infrastructure projects by 2030 is expected to increase the TITR’s throughput capacity by ten million tons annually.

According to the attendees, amid the changing geopolitical situation and transportation logistics hubs, the newly opened terminal is of utmost importance not only for Kazakhstan’s economy but also as a unique logistics connector bridging the East and West.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterates the significance of the TITR, having invited German counterparts during his recent official visit to actively engage in the advancement of the corridor, the growth of Aktau and Kuryk ports, and collaborative initiatives related to transport vessels and logistics hubs.