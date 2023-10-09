Russian Gas Transit via Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Officially Commences 

ASTANA – The transit of Russian gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline officially commenced at an Oct. 7 ceremony in Moscow, reported the Akorda press service.

Addressing the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan had fully completed the preparation of the main gas pipeline across its territory on time.

The project, aimed at diversifying Russian gas export supplies and expanding and modernizing Kazakhstan’s gas transportation infrastructure, is expected to meet Uzbekistan’s growing demand for up to three billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Besides bolstering the industrial development of the three countries, the project would improve the business climate and raise the living standards, Tokayev noted. The project is also expected to strengthen regional stability and energy security throughout Central Asia.

“More than 20,000 kilometers of the main gas pipelines with an annual flow capacity of up to 255 billion cubic meters pass through the territory of our country. Kazakhstan is interested in fully utilizing its transit potential and is ready to further increase the volume of Russian gas transportation,” said Tokayev.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also delivered speeches at the launching ceremony.