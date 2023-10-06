Qatar’s Hassad Food Plans to Build Deep Grain Processing Plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Hassad Food, the Qatar Investment Authority’s investment arm, is set to launch a joint venture on building a plant for deep grain processing in the Akmola Region, involving large technology partners. This was announced at an Oct. 5 meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Mentioning a threefold increase in Qatari investments in Kazakhstan’s economy last year, Zhumangarin assured the country would use all available opportunities to enhance investment cooperation. One of them is the provision of tax and customs incentives for investors.

Kazakhstan intends to maintain and strengthen a high level of interaction with Doha both bilaterally and multilaterally, as Qatar is the country’s political and economic partner in the Arab world, Zhumangarin noted.

Regarding cooperation between national gas companies, Zhumangarin invited Qatari investors and QatarEnergy to develop gas processing facilities using Kashagan raw materials.

At a meeting with Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Zhumangarin elaborated on increasing the volume of Kazakh goods supplied to Qatar and reducing associated transport and logistics costs.