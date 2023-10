ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China on Oct. 17-18 to take part in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev is expected to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping, Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji.

The Kazakh President also plans to meet with top management of large Chinese companies.