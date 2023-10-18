President Tokayev Reviews Kazakh-Chinese Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership at an Oct. 17 meeting with Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev recognized practical efforts put by the Chinese government in the global economic challenges, commending its contribution to the sustainability of the world economy.

“Kazakhstan has been and remains a reliable strategic partner and good neighbor to China,” he said, emphasizing the rapid progress in Kazakh-Chinese relations due to high-level political dialogue and coordinated governmental efforts.

The President mentioned nine governmental-level documents, and over 20 agreements between various sectors and businesses reached on the first day of his official visit, highlighting the importance of documents regarding the mutual visa-free regime, Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and energy.

Li Qiang spoke about the agreements signed with President Xi Jinping, expressing China’s readiness to work closely with Kazakhstan to undertake them, thereby opening a new page of the “golden 30 years” of relations.

The Premier recalled Tokayev’s interview with Chinese television in May, which impressed the country’s audience with his excellent knowledge of the Chinese language.

The parties touched on cooperation in agriculture, investment, transport and transit, energy, petrochemistry, geological exploration, the automotive industry, high technology, and digitalization. They affirmed their desire to continue interacting on the shared utilization of transboundary rivers.

At a meeting with the Chair of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji, Tokayev revealed Kazakhstan’s intention to bring trade volume with China to $40 billion soon.

“Overall, Kazakhstan accounts for half of China’s trade turnover with all Central Asian countries,” he said.

Zhao Leji highlighted productive negotiations between the President and the Chinese side that would facilitate reinforcing their strategic partnership and deepening bilateral relations to a new level.

The parties commended the progress made in inter-parliamentary relations and cooperation on a wide range of bilateral ties.