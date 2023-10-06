President Tokayev Receives Credentials from Foreign Ambassadors

ASTANA – Ambassadors of fourteen countries presented their credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda presidential palace on Oct. 6, reported the Akorda press service.

The ambassadors included Salman Bal from Switzerland, Egidijus Navikas from Lithuania, Pavol Šepel’ák from the Czech Republic, Nagendra Prasad from India, Hamza Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari from Jordan, Nicolaas Jacob Schermers from the Netherlands, Darja Bavdaž Kuret from Slovenia, Moses Kawaaluuko Kizige from Uganda, Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware from Ghana, Daniel Ruben Castillos Gomez from Uruguay, Adem Mohamed Mahmud from Ethiopia, Jakob Henningsen from Denmark, Milan Raj Tuladhar from Nepal, and George George Panamthundil, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See.

Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a just global order based on the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter, stating that the country’s peaceful foreign policy aims to ensure its security and sustainable development.

He added that Kazakhstan’s economy is regarded as the largest in Central Asia, with ambitious goals to become a significant global player.

Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, conveying his greetings to the leaders of their nations.