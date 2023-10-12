President Tokayev Discusses Potential Partnerships with TikTok CEO

ASTANA – At the Digital Bridge Forum on Oct. 12, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev convened with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, reported the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev highlighted TikTok’s growing popularity in the country, with over ten million registered Kazakh users. He said the widely popular app for creating and viewing video content was one of the first to translate its interface into the Kazakh language and appoint a commissioner for the prevention of cyberbullying.

Shou Zi Chew discussed the TikTok StartUp Academy project, an exclusive educational program for Kazakh startups launched in collaboration with Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups. As part of this collaboration, the TikTok Startup Valley competition provided training for over 200 startups on leveraging TikTok for product promotion.

The meeting also covered cooperation in the creative industry, advancements in AI research, e-commerce development, and the global promotion of Kazakhstan’s culture and tourism opportunities via TikTok.