President Tokayev Congratulates Teachers, Raises Challenges in Education  

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated teachers on their professional holiday, and addressed pressing issues in the country’s education system during the National Congress of Teachers in Astana on Oct. 5, reported the Akorda press service.

“It is indeed a significant occasion today. A teacher is an authoritative professional. Being a teacher entails significant responsibility. The pedagogical community continues to work tirelessly for the sake of the country’s bright future,” said Tokayev.

The President referenced a statement of Akhmet Baitursynov, a Kazakh scholar, linguist, and poet, who said, “improving the lives of people should begin with the education of children.”

“Education and science are the main keys to success. Our most important task is to ensure education and training are in line with the highest standards for our youth,” he noted.

Kazakhstan’s schools currently face a pressing shortage of 5,000 teachers.

Tokayev noted the increasing trend, stating that “one in every five graduates from teaching programs is not pursuing a career in their chosen field.”

He mentioned that only 23% of teachers achieve the highest professional grade.

He also emphasized the rising number of teachers with master’s degrees in Kazakhstan, with the current count exceeding 21,000 such specialists.

“These are professionals who can integrate the most advanced techniques into training. They can represent the leadership of educational organizations of a new type in the future. Overall, we have to update the assessment system and advanced training,” he said.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of updating curricula and embracing innovative teaching strategies and technologies.