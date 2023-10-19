President Tokayev Commends Civil Forum’s Role in Advancing Kazakhstan’s SDG

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the significant role of creative initiatives and constructive proposals in shaping civil society and fostering national dialogue in his congratulatory remarks to the 11th Civil Forum in Astana on Oct. 19, reported the Akorda press service.

At the two-day forum, Kazakhstan’s civil community discussed key initiatives to advance the country’s progress towards its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“For 20 years, this dialogue platform has shown its relevance and effectiveness,” said Tokayev.

He noted non-governmental and charitable organizations, civil activists, and volunteers show sincere concern for the fate of the country, participating in solving pressing problems of society.

“They set an example of solidarity and active patriotism and fully contribute to preserving unity and harmony in the country. In the context of the large-scale transformations we are carrying out, forming a new social ethic based on the ideas of justice and humanism, mutual trust and responsibility, law and order, the cult of knowledge and labor is particularly important,” he said.

The President expressed his unwavering confidence that a productive partnership between the state and the non-governmental sector will play a pivotal role in the comprehensive progress of the country.