Over 100 Kazakh Citizens Seek Assistance to Leave Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

ASTANA – Over 100 Kazakh citizens have contacted the Kazakh Embassy in Israel seeking assistance in leaving the country, announced Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, during his weekly briefing on Oct. 16, as reported by the ministry’s press service. Some have left Israel independently with the support of Kazakh diplomats.

Smadiyarov emphasized the decisive measures taken by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the escalating military and political situation in Israel and Palestine. They are aimed at safely evacuating Kazakh citizens from the conflict zone.

On Oct. 15, the Kazakh Embassy in Israel organized the departure of 19 Kazakh citizens, including 15 children who were part of specialized education programs. Smadiyarov noted that diplomatic efforts ensured the safe transport of these children from various regions in Israel to the airport.

“The Kazakh Embassy in Israel continues to coordinate the departure and ticket purchase for fellow citizens. It is important to note that Tel Aviv’s international airport continues to operate normally,” said Smadiyarov.

The situation in Gaza remains “highly complicated,” he added.

“The Kazakh embassies in Egypt and Jordan are in communication with Kazakh citizens in this area. Daily negotiations are taking place with local authorities regarding the possible evacuation of over 100 individuals—including 67 Kazakh nationals and their family members—from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing,” said Smadiyarov.

In addition to Kazakhstan, embassies from 45 other countries are conducting similar negotiations.

Smadiyarov noted that some Kazakh citizens and their family members, who are foreign nationals, lack proper documentation. The Kazakh diplomats are addressing these administrative issues.

He confirmed there have been no reports of Kazakh citizens being killed or injured.

Last week, Kazakhstan evacuated 124 Kazakh nationals and 42 foreigners from Tel Aviv.