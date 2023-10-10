OSCE Delegation Commends Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Build Trust, Cooperation During Visit 

ASTANA – The representatives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) countries visited military facilities of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on Oct. 3-4, reported the Defense Ministry’s press service.

The visit aimed to support the implementation of Kazakhstan’s commitment in fulfilling international obligations of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence and security-building measures, according to which an OSCE participating state invites and organizes visits to one of its conventional air bases and military facilities in any five-year period, according to the OSCE press service.

Among over 50 participants were military officers, officials of the OSCE Secretariat Conflict Prevention Center and the OSCE Program Office in Astana. The OSCE delegation took part in the welcoming events in Astana and visited the air base and air assault brigade in Taldykorgan.

Colonel Kanat Aubakirov, head of Center for Arms Control and Inspection Support of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, expressed gratitude to the OSCE Program Office in Astana for the effective cooperation and support.

“Kazakhstan has been and remains a consistent and active participant in international cooperation in the arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

During the visit to the air base in Taldykorgan, participants learnt about the daily and long-term activities of the military facilities, including training and maintenance operations, observe the presentation and demonstration of military hardware, including weaponry, as well as verify provided information and foster its exchange.

“The planned visit to the Taldykorgan air base and military facility is not only a demonstration of the technical aspects of Kazakhstan’s armed forces, but also a symbol of its efforts to build trust and cooperation. It emphasizes transparency and openness in the country’s actions, which is important for developing mutual understanding among OSCE participating states,” said Dr. Volker Frobarth, head of the OSCE Program Office in Astana.

German Brigadier General Michael Shoy noted full compliance of Kazakhstan’s Air Defence Forces with the specific verification requirements under Vienna Document 2011. The visit marked a significant milestone in advancing confidence and security-building measures within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011.