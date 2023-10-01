Northern Part of Caspian Sea Dries Up 

By Aruzhan Ualikhanova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Nation on 1 October 2023

ASTANA — The pilot of S7 Airlines recently recorded a shocking sight – the northern part of the Caspian Sea seems to be vanishing. 

The northern part of the Caspian Sea. Photo credit: NASA Earth Observatory.

In the video, the pilot shows a map of the sea beneath the plane. Expecting water, the pilot encountered only dry land, raising concerns about the disappearance of this vital water body. 

“If you look at the map, the northern part of the Caspian Sea should be here, there should be water. We are approaching, there should be a bay here. In fact, there is nothing, nothing is left. This is not the first time I say that at least the northern part of the Caspian Sea is disappearing. There is no water,” said the pilot on the video. 


