News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Interfaith Initiative, Digital Bridge Forum and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakhstan’s interfaith initiative, Digital Bridge Forum, Korean project in Kazakhstan and more.

Kazakhstan’s interfaith initiative: fostering global harmony through wisdom and leadership



Japan’s International Press Syndicate (INPS) published an article on Oct. 10 by a prominent Japanese journalist Katsuhiro Asagiri, highlighting the main activities of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as Kazakhstan hosted the 21st meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress in Astana on Oct. 11.

“Over the past two decades, Kazakhstan’s Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has played an instrumental role in promoting dialogue, forging unity, and advocating for peace among diverse faiths worldwide. Rooted in Kazakhstan’s deep spiritual heritage and wisdom, this initiative has evolved into a symbol of international cooperation and tolerance. As we reflect on its remarkable journey and look ahead to its future under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it becomes evident that this congress is poised to make even greater strides toward fostering global harmony and unity,” the article notes.

Kazakhstan eyes venture capital growth: President Tokayev meets Tim Draper

In a significant move aimed at fostering the growth of venture capital and startups, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently met with renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, reported BNN Breaking on Oct. 12.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge Forum, a platform for global digital leaders to exchange ideas and explore collaborative possibilities. During the meeting, the potential of filming an episode of the reality show “Meet the Drapers” in Kazakhstan was discussed. The show, which features Tim Draper and his prominent venture capitalist family, offers entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ideas in hopes of securing investment. Filming an episode in Kazakhstan could significantly raise the country’s profile as a burgeoning startup hub, the article reads.

KT&G to establish European export hub factory in Kazakhstan

KT&G is building a new tobacco factory in Kazakhstan with the aim of securing a strategic foothold for exports to Europe, Russia, and Central Asian nations, reported Business Korea on Oct. 13.

“The new factory will serve as a strategic foothold for exports to Europe and the Eurasian region, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. KT&G aims to establish this facility as a hybrid production base, producing both combustible cigarettes (CC), or tobacco, and next-generation products (NGP) in the same plant. The goal is to complete construction by 2025,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan: Central Asia’s economic powerhouse holds great promise

International Banker released an article on Oct. 11 analyzing main contributions to the Kazakh economic growth referring to official data and international rankings.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kazakhstan undertook “rapid growth and increases in living standards, thanks to the country’s oil wealth, structural reforms and prudent macroeconomic management. Kazakhstan is now well advanced in its transition to a market economy,” the article points out.

Athletes from Kazakhstan grab 80 medals at Asian Games

Caspian News published an article about the achievements of Kazakh athletes at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“Kazakhstan’s national team claimed 80 medals in the overall medal standings as the 19th Asian Games shut its doors on Oct. 8. The team, comprising 525 athletes, ranked 11th in the final medal standings, grabbing 10 gold, 22 silver, and 48 bronze in 30 different sports. The Kazakh team not only excelled in Hangzhou but also secured several spots in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Four Kazakh athletes, including pentathletes Yelena Potapenko and George Boroda-Dudochkin, along with boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Karina Ibragimova, clinched licenses for the prestigious event,” the article notes.

Green Kazakhstan: how the Central Asian state plans to achieve carbon neutrality

French platform for sustainable solutions Cdurable.info released an article on Oct. 5 about Kazakhstan’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“The climate emergency affects every country in the world. In Central Asia, Kazakhstan, the most populous state in the region, has put together a large-scale plan to respond to the many challenges posed by the climate crisis, in particular by developing the production of carbon-free energy,” the article reads.