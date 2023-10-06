News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh-EU Ties, Belt and Road Initiative, Asian Games and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media across the world. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakh-European Union cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, Kazakh athletes’ victories at the Asian Games, and more.

Here is why the EU should deepen its relations with Central Asia

Euronews published an opinion article on Oct. 5 by Emil Avdaliani, Professor at European University in Tbilisi, about economic and diplomatic benefits for the European Union (EU) in advancing regional and economic ties with Central Asian countries.

The article points out that there are numerous advantages to Europe deepening its ties with Central Asia. Firstly, as European countries aim to address energy security challenges, especially their reliance on Russian energy, the diversification of energy sources becomes crucial.

Strengthening ties with Kazakhstan, the largest of the Central Asian states both geographically and economically, can offer a solution to Europe’s energy concerns, the author suggests.

Kazakhstan, blessed with abundant oil and mineral reserves, already supplies oil to the German market through the Druzhba pipeline, which starts in Russia and stretches to multiple European destinations, the article notes.

Kazakhstan wins men’s road race of cycling road at 19th Asian Games

Kazakhstan’s cyclists Yevgeniy Fedorov and Alexey Lutsenko won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the men’s road race of cycling at the 19th Asian Games, Xinhua reported on Oct. 5.

Kazakhstan marks 10 years of China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Silk Road Briefing published an article on Oct. 5 about the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure development project, marks a decade since its launch. Kazakhstan, the country where the initiative was announced, has played a pivotal role in this endeavour.

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest landlocked country, occupies a crucial position in the BRI. Its geographical location connects China to Europe through the Eurasian landmass, making it a vital transit corridor.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to BRI, including his latest remarks at the 2023 Xian summit with Central Asian and Chinese counterparts in May, according to the article.

The article also notes that Kazakhstan’s involvement in the BRI directly aligns with its strategic goal of enhancing transport and logistics potential. Kazakhstan, which invested nearly $35 billion in this sector over the past five years, seeks to bring the share of the sector to 9% of gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 6.2%.

Kazakhstan enacts six-month wheat import ban

Caspian News released an article on Sept. 29 about Kazakhstan’s ban on wheat imports from other countries.

This move, initiated by the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, is set to last for six months, starting from Oct. 11. It will encompass wheat imports arriving by road both from third countries and members within the Eurasian Economic Union, as highlighted in the article.

Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s largest grain producer.