New Sarzha Multifunctional Marine Terminal Launches at Kuryk Seaport  

ASTANA – The first batch of cargo was delivered at the general cargo terminal of the Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal (MMT) at the Kuryk seaport in the Mangystau Region in late September. This was announced at an Oct. 26 meeting of the operational working group on developing cross-border hubs, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

By the end of October, it is planned to dispatch a ship with metal worth 4,500 tons.

The project, implemented by the Kazakh development company SEMURG INVEST for several years, includes access railway tracks, two berths and a general cargo terminal. Several terminals (grain, general and liquid cargo, universal terminal) and a transport and logistics complex will be built as part of the project.

Nurzhan Marabayev, general director of SEMURG INVEST, highlighted that the completion of all terminals at Sarzha MMT will increase the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor’s throughput capacity by 10 million tons annually by 2030.