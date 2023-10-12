Kazakhstan’s Security Council Focuses on Food Security

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Security Council focused on food security challenges and the country’s efforts to meet its domestic needs at an Oct. 11 meeting chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev prioritized ensuring the population’s access to affordable, high-quality food while promoting transparency in price setting at all stages of food production and selling.

Taking into account demographic trends, it has been noted that the prospects for physical access to food are closely tied to increased labor productivity, agricultural modernization, and domestic agrarian science.

An important task is to intensify efforts to protect the land from degradation, renew the agricultural machinery fleet and establish a local seed fund.

Speaking about the state support measures, Tokayev emphasized that subsidies should contribute to increased productivity in the agro-industrial complex.

“Regional specifics, the size of sowing areas, and the choice of agricultural crops should be taken into account when distributing subsidies,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of adapting to economic changes by providing government support to farmers and food businesses. He addressed concerns such as job creation in rural areas and improving the effectiveness of pest and disease control systems, among other topics.

The President instructed law enforcement agencies to continue their efforts to combat corruption in the distribution of subsidies and agricultural lands.