Kazakhstan’s Karate Athlete Secures Ninth Gold Medal for Nation

By Staff Report in Sports on 6 October 2023

ASTANA – Kazakh karate athlete Kaisar Alpysbay claimed the ninth gold medal for the country on Oct. 6 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, announced the National Olympic Committee.

Kaisar Alpysbay. Photo credit: olympic.kz/Sabirov Sali.

Alpysbay defeated Abdullah Shaaban from Kuwait with a 7:5 score in the final of under 60-kilogram weight category, 

On Oct. 5, Nurzhan Batyrbekov, representing Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team, became the Asian Games champion, securing a victory against Mohamed Alsuwadi of the United Arab Emirates in the weight category of up to 69 kilograms.

Nurzhan Batyrbekov. Photo credit: National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh athletes have won so far nine golds, 16 silver, and 41 bronze medals at the Asian Games.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »