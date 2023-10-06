Kazakhstan’s Karate Athlete Secures Ninth Gold Medal for Nation

ASTANA – Kazakh karate athlete Kaisar Alpysbay claimed the ninth gold medal for the country on Oct. 6 at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, announced the National Olympic Committee.

Alpysbay defeated Abdullah Shaaban from Kuwait with a 7:5 score in the final of under 60-kilogram weight category,

On Oct. 5, Nurzhan Batyrbekov, representing Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team, became the Asian Games champion, securing a victory against Mohamed Alsuwadi of the United Arab Emirates in the weight category of up to 69 kilograms.

The Kazakh athletes have won so far nine golds, 16 silver, and 41 bronze medals at the Asian Games.