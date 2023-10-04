Kazakhstan Welcomes Millionth Tourist of 2023

ASTANA – The eQonaq information system, responsible for tracking and analyzing tourist movements and migration control in Kazakhstan, marked the arrival of the millionth tourist of the year by the end of September, announced the Kazakh Tourism National Company on Oct.3

The 1 millionth tourist for this year was a tourist from China, who spent four days in Almaty and chose the Rahat Palace Hotel as his accommodation.

Chinese tourists rank third among foreign guests, while tourists from Russia and Uzbekistan jointly occupy the top position. eQonaq has recorded more than 70,000 Chinese tourists since the start of the year.

The top ten countries visiting Kazakhstan include India, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, Tajikistan, Germany, Mongolia and the United States.

Almaty received the highest number of foreign visitors, with 343,000 tourists, followed by Astana with 174,000 tourists.

The five most-visited regions further comprise the Almaty Region with 62,000 tourists, the Atyrau Region with 58,000 tourists and the Mangistau Region with 52,000 tourists.