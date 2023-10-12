Kazakhstan, UNDP Bolster Partnership in Gender Equality, Youth Empowerment

ASTANA – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Kazakhstan, Katarzyna Wawiernia, and the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information, Aida Balayeva, discussed strengthening ties in gender equality, youth empowerment, prevention of violent extremism, and advocacy efforts, during an Oct. 10 meeting, reported the UNDP in Kazakhstan.

Highlighting the importance of gender agenda in the country, Wawiernia presented the Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions certification program (GESPI). This rigorous initiative benchmarks public institutions against a set of internationally validated standards, offering a comprehensive and practical roadmap for gender-responsive development.

Balayeva, in turn, expressed the ministry’s support for the GESPI initiative, signaling a steadfast commitment to championing gender equality at an institutional level. By joining this program, the ministry can not only set an exemplary standard within Kazakhstan but also elevate the nation’s standing as a regional leader in gender equality initiatives.

Beyond the introduction of GESPI, the sides also discussed the proposal to establish a Women Political Network. This initiative underscores the pivotal role of women in political discourse, aiming to amplify their voice and influence in shaping gender-sensitive policies and decisions.

The parties also addressed work with young people in the UNDP-led initiative on the prevention of violent extremism in Central Asia, which focuses on socio-economic support to youth from at-risk groups. Given UNDP’s work in fostering collaboration with the media to advance the causes of sustainable development, the parties also discussed how to strengthen communication and advocacy efforts using new media tools to reach the younger generation.

After the meeting, Wawiernia conveyed her gratitude to Balayeva for her proactive involvement and reiterated UNDP’s commitment to supporting Kazakhstan’s efforts in these crucial areas.