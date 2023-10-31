Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Affirm Commitment to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov emphasized mutual commitment to deepen strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, and good-neighborliness during an Oct. 30 meeting in Ashgabat, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the talks, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation in priority areas of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors. The parties agreed to take coordinated measures to ensure growth in trade turnover and expand the range of goods supplied between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Nurtleu and Meredov outlined the main directions and prospects of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, oil and gas, chemical and textile industries, agriculture, ecology, environmental protection, rational use of water resources in the region, transport and logistics, communications, and telecommunications sectors.

Addressing the advancement of cultural and humanitarian relations, the ministers highlighted prospects in education, science, mass media, and cultural exchanges. The parties spoke in favor of intensifying direct interuniversity contacts and organizing cross-cultural days and discussed holding joint events to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

The ministers exchanged views on the regional and international agenda, focusing on regional cooperation on the Caspian Sea and within the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Following the negotiations, Nurtleu and Meredov signed a cooperation program for 2024-2026.

As part of the official visit, Nurtleu took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Turkmenistan Independence Monument.