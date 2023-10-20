Kazakhstan to Reduce Grain Export Supplies

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will reduce grain exports without affecting the domestic market, Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said on the sidelines of the KazAgro/KazFarm international exhibition on Oct. 19, reported Kazinform.

According to Sultanov, Kazakhstan plans to export nearly five million tons of grain this year, lower than the average annual volume of 7-8 million tons recorded previously.

Sultanov pointed out that despite the reduced grain exports, the country will focus intensely on supplying flour. He mentioned that grain shipments have progressed well, although the marketing season has just started.

The vice minister referred to the forecast showcasing 15.6 million tons of grain yielded this year. He stated that this high-quality grain will provide the domestic market with socially significant products, such as flour, pasta, and bread.

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov called the exhibition the largest platform in Central Asia for showing the best developments, from seeds and embryos to finished products of crop, livestock, and processing industries.

“As an agricultural power, Kazakhstan provides food for the Central Asian region and Afghanistan, having wide export supplies to many countries,” he said.

Saparov noted the widespread introduction of water-saving technologies, which Kazakhstan facilitates by reimbursing half the costs of irrigation systems to address climate change and water resource shortages.