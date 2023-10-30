Kazakhstan to Host First Regional Symposium on ICAO Traveller Identification Program

ASTANA – For the first time, Kazakhstan will host a Regional Symposium on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Traveller Identification Programme (TRIP) on Dec. 6-8, reported the Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The symposium will provide a unique platform to exchange experiences and discuss common passenger identification challenges, primarily focusing on improving passenger mobility through technology and innovation.

The three-day event will include ten panel sessions related to the five key elements of the ICAO TRIP Strategy – evidence of identity, machine-readable travel documents, document issuance control, inspection systems and tools, and interoperable applications.

The Kazakh Ministry of Transport, a co-sponsor of the symposium, seeks to apply cutting-edge technologies for passenger service and identification at airports in Kazakhstan. It also focuses on the facilitation of air transportation.

Facilitation experts from Canada, France, New Zealand, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside international organizations and domestic agencies, are expected to deliver their remarks at the event.