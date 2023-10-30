Kazakhstan to Establish Caspian Sea Research Institute

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has developed a draft resolution to establish the Caspian Sea Research Institute, the ministry’s press service announced on Oct. 30.

The institute will research environmental issues in the Caspian Sea, including declining water levels, mass mortalities of seals and fish, and preservation of the Caspian seal population, marine life, and coastal areas. Additionally, it seeks to foster close collaboration with other Caspian states.

The institute will provide objective and independent information on every facet of the Caspian Sea ecosystem. The obtained data will serve as the basis for adopting comprehensive measures by state and local executive bodies. Creating a scientific organization will also enable to fully fulfill international and national obligations to preserve the Caspian Sea.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, stated that the idea for the institute was put forth by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He believes that the institute’s inception will facilitate a comprehensive approach to addressing water-related issues.