Kazakhstan, Thailand Increase Number of Flights

ASTANA – Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Thailand agreed to increase the number of flights from 402 to 544 flights per week, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on Oct. 27.

The increase includes 84 flights per week between the cities of Astana, Almaty, Karagandy, Shymkent and Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Utapao, and on other contractual routes, up to ten flights per week.

These measures will accelerate the tourism, cultural, investment and business cooperation development between the countries.

The government of Thailand introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan from Sept. 25, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024. Kazakh nationals can stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days. For longer trips, an appropriate visa is required.