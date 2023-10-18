Kazakhstan Strongly Supports China’s Visionary and Constructive Policy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s strong support for China’s visionary and constructive policy, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative, during an Oct. 18 meeting with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev echoed Xi Jinping’s statement that “When China does well, the world will get even better,” no doubt that China is close to becoming the most advanced and leading global power.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached a peak of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership, with regular high-level meetings laying the groundwork for further enhancement of good neighborly relations.

Wang Huning praised the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, highlighting his admiration for improving living standards in Kazakhstan under Tokayev’s leadership.

He emphasized the remarkable outcomes achieved in a decade, expressing China’s readiness to advance cooperation in the following new “golden 30 years” of relations.