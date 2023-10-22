Kazakhstan Reports Increase in Karatau Red Book Argali Population (Video)

ASTANA —This year’s autumn count has brought positive news for conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. The Karatau argali, an endemic species of the reserve, has witnessed a population increase. The Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan reports a count of 1,309 individuals, marking a 15% rise from the previous year.

Due to the early onset of the mating season this year, the count was conducted from Sept. 25-29.

It’s crucial to highlight that the Karatau argali are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan, signifying their endangered status.

Video credit: Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan.