Kazakhstan Reports Increase in Karatau Red Book Argali Population (Video)

By Aruzhan Ualikhanova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 22 October 2023

ASTANA —This year’s autumn count has brought positive news for conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. The Karatau argali, an endemic species of the reserve, has witnessed a population increase. The Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan reports a count of 1,309 individuals, marking a 15% rise from the previous year.

Photo credit: Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Due to the early onset of the mating season this year, the count was conducted from Sept. 25-29. 

Photo credit: Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan.

It’s crucial to highlight that the Karatau argali are listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan, signifying their endangered status.

Video credit: Ministry of Ecology of Kazakhstan.


