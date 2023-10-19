Kazakhstan, Germany Agree to Implement Water Resources Management Program in Central Asia

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) signed an agreement to implement the regional program on water resources management in Central Asia considering climate impacts, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 18. The deal is valid until February 2027.

The program, encompassing Afghanistan, Germany, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, is part of Germany’s Green Central Asia regional climate and security initiative.

The program will develop measures to improve water use efficiency in the region, implement pilot projects for water resource management considering climate impacts, and adapt the Amu Darya and Syr Darya river basins to climate change.

The German side provides experts and basic and additional training for local specialists. Also, GIZ can supply the necessary equipment and provide financial support through grants.

“I hope that our joint actions will allow us to achieve goals and strengthen cooperation between the countries of Central Asia in water resources management. Effective and proper water use is one of our region’s main challenges, so we will solve all the tasks facing us together and with the support of our German partners,” said Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.