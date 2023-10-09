Kazakhstan Finishes Asian Games with 80 Medals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s team has won 80 medals, including ten gold, 22 silver, and 48 bronze at the 19th Asian Games, which took place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, China, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Represented by 525 athletes participating in 30 different sports, Kazakhstan secured the 11th position in the final medal standings.

Four Kazakh athletes succeeded in clinching licenses for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Among them are pentathletes Yelena Potapenko and George Boroda-Dudochkin, along with boxers Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Karina Ibragimova.

On the competition’s final day, Kazakhstan’s athletes won a silver medal in women’s karate and a bronze medal in artistic swimming.

In total, the 19th Asian Games featured 481 sets of medals in 61 sports.