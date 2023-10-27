Kazakhstan Extends Invitation to Foreign Media for 10th Organization of Turkic States Summit

ASTANA — The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that accreditation for foreign media is now officially open for the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). This significant milestone event is set to take place on Nov. 3 in Astana, the ministry’s press service reported.

The summit is scheduled to kick off at noon local time. The host venue for the press center will be the Kazmedia Center.

For those seeking accreditation to cover this event, the deadline for submitting the necessary forms is 12 p.m. on Oct. 30. More information can be found on the ministry’s website.

The much-anticipated event is expected to bring together distinguished heads of state from the member countries of the OTS, such as Azerbaijan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Leaders from the OTS observer states, Hungary and Turkmenistan, will also attend the summit.

The 10th OTS summit is anticipated to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration among the member states and observers, offering a platform for important discussions on regional and international matters.