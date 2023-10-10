Kazakhstan, Czech Republic to Bolster Cooperation in Agriculture

ASTANA – Kazakh and Czech business leaders and officials explored cooperation prospects in livestock breeding, crop farming, fertilizer production, agricultural equipment, and the food industry during an Oct. 9 business forum, reported the Kazakh Invest national company’s press service.

The event was attended by Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marek Výborný, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov, representatives of government agencies and businesses from both countries, including 40 Czech companies operating in agriculture, machinery, finance, and metalworking areas.

Presenting the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest Acting Chairman Zhandos Temirgali noted that the Kazakh-Czech investment portfolio consists of seven projects worth over $135 million in the machinery, agriculture, defense industry, and logistics. He invited Czech companies to implement projects in Kazakhstan, underscoring the readiness of the national company to provide comprehensive support to Czech investors.

During the meeting with Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Pavol Šepel’ák, the sides discussed prospects for developing relations in the agricultural sector.

“The Czech Republic has achieved a high level of milk and meat production, and is also effectively implementing a program for the production of hatching broiler eggs. Therefore, we are interested in closer cooperation to import Czech breeding cattle and poultry breeding products,” said Saparov.

Trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic reached $12 million this year, recording a 40% growth.

Over the past few years, Kazakhstan has imported more than 10,000 heads of Czech pedigree cattle of the Simmental and Holstein breeds. This year, domestic poultry farmers purchased nearly 8.8 million broiler hatching eggs from the Czech Republic.