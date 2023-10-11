Kazakhstan Creates New Fund to Empower Rural Women  

By Dana Omirgazy in Society on 11 October 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to create a fund for supporting business initiatives of rural women, said Akmaral Bekmurzayeva, head of Uly Dala association for the development of rural business, reported Trend Buro on Oct. 9.

Akmaral Bekmurzayeva.

“We believe that our fund will become a reliable support for women entrepreneurs in rural areas, who often face difficulties in launching and developing their businesses. We strive to help them solve problems related to financing, training and development of management skills. We are deeply convinced that supporting rural women entrepreneurs will not only help them manage their businesses better, but also help strengthen the rural economy as a whole,” Bekmurzayeva wrote on Facebook.

The fund will be named after Kamshat Donenbayeva – the first Kazakh woman tractor driver, Hero of Socialist Labor, Honored Mentor of Youth, wife and mother of many children. For many years, Donenbayeva was a role model for rural women.


