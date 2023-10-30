Kazakhstan Claims Its First-Ever Gold at World Karate Senior Championship

ASTANA – Kazakh professional karateka Moldir Zhangbyrbay secured the gold medal in the female kumite (freestyle fighting) under 50 kilograms category by defeating Italy’s Erminia Perfetto at the 26th World Karate Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, the tournament’s press service reported on Oct. 28.

Zhangbyrbay clinched her first world title with a close 6-5 victory, making history as Kazakhstan’s first gold medalist in this championship.

Kazakhstan’s Kaisar Alpysbay took the silver medal in the male kumite under the 60-kilogram category.

Didar Amirali of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the male kumite under the 67-kilogram category.

The World Karate Championships, the most prestigious event in the karate world, took place from Oct. 24 to 29.