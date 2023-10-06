Kazakhstan Can Emerge as Regional Leader in Gas Industry, Says QazaqGaz Chair

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites to become a regional leader in the gas industry, said Sanzhar Zharkeshov, the Chairman of QazaqGaz national gas company, at an Oct. 4 plenary session during the Kazakhstan Energy Week 2023, reported the company’s press service.

Zharkeshov emphasized that the country possesses resources and reserves, strategic geographic location, progressive pricing reforms, and years of experience in complex oil and gas projects to achieve this goal.

He pointed out that current estimates place Kazakhstan’s gas reserves at 62 trillion cubic meters, ranking it 15th globally. Out of this, approved and extractable volumes account for four trillion cubic meters. Converting 62 trillion cubic meters into proven intelligence data would allow Kazakhstan to rank among the top ten countries, Zharkeshov stressed.

The session, themed “The Energy of Opportunities: From Uncertainty to Resilience,” highlighted the important role of gas in the energy transition and global energy security.

Key speakers at the session, held as part of the 15th KazEnergy Eurasian Forum, included representatives of the Kazakh Energy Ministry, the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, and major foreign oil and gas companies.