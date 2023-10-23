Kazakh Textile Artistry on Display at Asia Now Fair in Paris

ASTANA – The Fabric of Time: Three Generations of Kazakh Art exhibition, featuring contemporary works by Kazakh artists, took place at the Asia Now Fair in Paris on Oct. 19-22, reported Kazakh Tourism national company’s press service.

The exhibition showcased works by Daria Nurtaza, Alibay Bapanov, Aidana Kulakhmetova, Saule Madiyeva, Almagul Menlibayeva, and Syrlybek Bekbotayev. It delves into the historical and cultural heritage through the perspectives of three generations of Kazakh artists whose artistic practices are deeply rooted in the textile tradition.

Irina Kharitonova, a spokesperson for Kazakh Tourism national company, expressed optimism about the potential for fostering creative tourism through the involvement of Kazakh artists in such events.

“We have already witnessed the sale of paintings at our booth, with significant interest and demand. Notably, on the first day, collectors worldwide visited our exhibition. This is expected to significantly contribute to promoting our country’s brand through contemporary art,” she stated in her interview with The Astana Times.

Saule Madiyeva also emphasized the role of contemporary art in promoting our country’s brand.

“As a novice artist without formal education, I primarily create my works from felt. My work gained recognition and drew the attention of the organizers, specifically the Art Gallery Pygmalion and Kazakh Tourism, who invited me to exhibit in Paris. The artworks showcased by our artists reflect the unique aspects of our country and culture. We are moving in the right direction as we aim to advance and raise awareness about our country and traditions globally through art,” she said.

Textile art, integral to Kazakh nomadic culture, encompassed items like carpets, tapestries, and everyday objects. These textiles went beyond functional and decorative purposes, carrying profound cultural significance and sacred symbolism. For instance, the ornate ribbons adorning yurts conveyed specific family affiliations, revealing the ancestry and destinies of ancestors through encrypted symbols.

The nomadic weaving tradition was intricately linked to the perception of time and space. The wool collection was synchronized with the changing seasons, underscoring the season-dependent nature of the entire process.

In its ninth edition, the Asia Now Fair has curated a lineup of 65 top contemporary art galleries worldwide, showcasing more than 220 artists from 26 countries across Asia.