Kazakh Schoolchildren Secure World Championship Title in Robotics

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s robotics team achieved record-breaking results at the FIRST Global Challenge in Singapore, the largest robotics championship, retaining their championship title, which they previously secured in Geneva last year, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Education on Oct. 11.

According to Asylbek Murzakhmetov, the head of the USTEM Foundation, the team was carefully selected from a pool of 200 students across Kazakhstan during the national selection process.

“The team not only set a world record for the highest number of points but also received accolades from the judges for their exceptional international cooperation. Kazakhstan’s reputation in the field of robotics continues to rise year by year,” he said.

The Kazakh team comprised students from Almaty’s Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools of Physics and Mathematics, including Nurislam Turghynbai, Nursultan Zhanzakov, Sergey Gaponov, Dameli Shaimerdenova, and Imanali Koxal. The team was coached by Bekzat Inkarov and Nurdaulet Dosmagambet.

The FIRST Global Challenge is an annual international robotics championship, featuring an Olympic-style competition hosted in different countries each year. Over 190 countries worldwide participated in the championship this year.