Kazakh Rescuers Return Home After Assisting Quake-Hit Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s team of rescuers, sent on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to assist in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in Afghanistan, returned home on Oct. 16, reported the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The humanitarian mission involved 45 people, including rescuers, canine units from the national operational rescue team, doctors and paramedics from the ministry’s Disaster Medicine Center.

The Kazakh rescuers provided medical care to 83 local residents, aided in the removal of debris from 211 damaged houses, and examined all 700 sections of destroyed houses in the Naib Rafi village. They found and recovered the body of a deceased child.

The team inspected nine tent cities affected by a severe dust storm.

Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Mahajir Farahi extended gratitude to the Kazakh people before the rescuers’ departure.

“We will remember the invaluable assistance that Kazakhstan provided us in difficult times,” he said.