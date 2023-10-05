Kazakh Prime Minister Talks Oil Field Development with ExxonMobil Executive

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov discussed the development of the Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President John Willan on Oct.4, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov and Willan focused on implementing projects related to the expansion and pressure management at the Tengiz, the further development of the Kashagan oil field, issues related to liquefied petroleum gas supply to the domestic market, and constructing a gas separation complex.

Smailov emphasized increasing local content in significant oil and gas projects to support the country’s core industries. He encouraged collaboration with local manufacturers interested in producing goods required by operators, which could help meet the demand for various oil and gas machinery items that are currently imported.

“This will allow us to meet the demand for several positions in the oil and gas engineering industry that are currently reliant on imports,” said Smailov.

Willan mentioned that ExxonMobil was among the earliest foreign oil companies to establish a presence in Kazakhstan. He highlighted the company’s substantial investments in the country, exceeding $28 billion, making them one of the largest foreign investors.

“Having been a longstanding participant in major initiatives like Kashagan, Tengiz, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we look forward to further fortifying our bilateral relations and strategic partnership,” said Willan.