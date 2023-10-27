Kazakh Prime Minister Outlines CIS Cooperation Priorities at Bishkek Meeting

ASTANA – Despite global challenges, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states manage to maintain positive dynamics in mutual trade owing to the free trade agreement, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at an Oct. 26 meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Bishkek, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

“At the recent meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that it is necessary to pay special attention to eliminating trade barriers, creating favorable tariff conditions and simplifying administrative procedures,” Smailov said, encouraging his counterparts to intensify work on the agreement on free trade in services.

The comprehensive strengthening of industrial cooperation should be a priority in the joint work, according to Smailov.

“The implementation of the industrial cooperation concept and the set of measures for its development among the CIS member states will give a new economic impetus, allowing the full implementation of the plans,” he noted.

Smailov added that the joint development of transit and transport routes indicates dynamic and beneficial economic cooperation. Developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the North-South Corridor is significant in this regard.

“It is important to find connection points between these transit highways and the global Belt and Road Initiative. Kazakhstan, for its part, is ready to contribute to this,” emphasized Smailov.

Developing cultural and humanitarian ties was also among the key topics on the agenda. Currently, CIS member states are endorsing related programs and concepts while launching significant cultural projects in this realm. During the meeting, an action plan was adopted for celebrating the Year of Volunteer Movement across the CIS in 2024.

Concluding the meeting, multiple documents were signed by the participants to bolster cooperation in various domains. These included geodesy, cartography, geographic information technologies, the mining and metallurgical sector, and the IT industry.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Abdulla oglu Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Economic Affairs Hojamyrat Geldimyradov participated in the meeting.