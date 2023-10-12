Kazakh President Welcomes Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX Lauren Dreyer

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge Forum on Oct. 12, reported the Akorda press service.

As one of the global leaders in space telecommunications, SpaceX possesses technologies that became strategic tools needed for stimulating progress, Tokayev said, noting that Kazakhstan regards SpaceX as a reliable partner.

Dreyer disclosed the plans of Starlink Business Operations to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, particularly aiming to provide satellite Internet to remote villages in the country.