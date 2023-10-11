Kazakh President Welcomes Participants of 21st Meeting of Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

ASTANA – The 21st meeting of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Oct.11.

Maulen Ashimbayev, the chairman of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and the head of the Congress Secretariat, read out a special congratulation from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to the religious leaders participating in the meeting.

“I warmly congratulate everyone on the opening of the 21st meeting of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. This initiative has become an important platform for intercivilizational dialogue in a short period, proving its relevance. The forum has always contributed to strengthening friendship and harmony between religions, solving pressing problems of all humanity and promoting tolerance,” the message reads.

He said during the meetings, spiritual leaders from around the world discussed current issues that worried the world community, sharing thoughts on preserving peace and promoting mutual respect.

“Today, the geopolitical situation is worsening and threats are intensifying. In these difficult times, the importance of the principles of humanity, mercy, brotherhood and responsibility increases. The formation of a new international security system is becoming an important task. This requires a global movement that calls for peace. At the same time, religions play an important role. Spiritual leaders make a great contribution to solving these problems. For this purpose, Astana hosts the meeting of the Secretariat of Congress. Kazakhstan always supports interreligious and interfaith cooperation,” the message reads.

The 21st secretariat involves religious leaders of the world and traditional religions from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, and Shintoism from Azerbaijan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, among other countries.

The meeting is expected to overview the outcomes of the eighth congress and discuss the Concept for the Development of the Congress for 2023-2033.