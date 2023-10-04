Kazakh President Visits Newly Opened Schoolchildren’s Palace in Astana

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Sana Schoolchildren’s Palace today, which has recently opened on the left bank of the Kazakh capital, the Akorda press service reported on Oct. 4.

The Sana Center, constructed by the Damu Development Group founded by Abzal Sagymbaev, revealed the plans to establish several development centers and social and medical facilities.

The five-floor building offers over 60 sections across several areas, including technical creativity, arts and crafts, social sciences, music and choreography, and sports.

The classes are designed for children aged 5 to 17. The center, covering an area of 7,500 square meters, can accommodate up to 700 children at a time.

In addition to classrooms equipped with the latest technologies for Lego lessons, robotics, and 3D modeling, the palace has pottery, percussion, and dombyra classes, a swimming pool, event hall, and photo and podcast studios.

President Tokayev proposed building such centers in each city and district at a meeting with business representatives, emphasizing their importance for children and the younger generation.

Astana Akim (mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek pledged to build 15 such palaces in the city by 2029, with five centers set to commence shortly.