Kazakh President Meets with Draper University Founder 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tim Draper, founder of Draper University and co-founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge Forum on Oct. 12, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev expressed gratitude for Draper’s notable participation at the forum and welcomed the idea to film an episode of the renowned reality show “Meet the Drapers” in Kazakhstan.

Draper noted his company’s extensive experience in advancing venture capital, mentioning DFJ’s keen interest in the Central Asian region especially Kazakhstan’s market.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is creating ample opportunities for international venture funds, such as DFJ, to enter the market, adding that the country is progressing towards establishing a robust institutional, legal, and financial foundation for the venture capital market’s development.

The parties also touched upon the startup industry, discussing plans and potential avenues for future cooperation.