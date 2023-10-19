Kazakh President Meets With Chair of China’s Political Advisory Body to Discuss Cooperation Prospects

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Wang Huning, the chair of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a political advisory body in China, emphasized the importance of maintaining a dynamic political dialogue at all levels and discussed the cooperation prospects during an Oct. 18 meeting in Beijing, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached a high level of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership, supported by regular meetings at the highest level, ensuring the strengthening of good neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, Tokayev said. The President commended the progress in China’s social and economic development and the results of the practical policy of the Chinese leader.

“We are witnessing the successful implementation of the visionary and constructive policy of President Xi Jinping and his Belt and Road Initiative. We certainly rejoice at China’s success. Addressing the participants of the Forum today, President Xi said, ‘When China does well, the world will get even better’. I can only agree with this. Your country is confidently moving towards the noble goal of becoming the most advanced and leading world power. I am sure that under the wise leadership of Chairman Xi, your country will achieve even greater success in building a new era of China and a community with a shared future for mankind,” the President said.

Wang expressed his profound admiration for the swift progress and ongoing improvement of living conditions in Kazakhstan during Tokayev’s tenure. He also expressed gratitude for Tokayev’s address at the inauguration of the Third Belt and Road Forum, where he presented several significant collaboration suggestions.

“We have achieved remarkable outcomes in ten years of strategic partnership within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative through the efforts of all parties. You have kept in close contact with President Xi and held many talks with him. Together you have also unveiled the next new ‘golden 30 years’ of China-Kazakhstan relations. The Chinese side is ready to advance cooperation in the spirit of implementing the important agreements reached by the leaders of two countries,” Wang said.

The parties also exchanged views on the comprehensive reforms implemented in both states.