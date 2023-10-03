Kazakh President Chairs Meeting on Returning Illegally Acquired Assets 

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with senior government officials on Oct. 2 to check the work the government is doing to return illegally acquired assets, reported the Akorda press service.

The officials informed about the implemented measures and fulfillment of the assignments given by the President previously.

Tokayev focused on the importance of the work aimed at restoring social justice and using the assets returned to the state for the country’s development. He stressed the need to intensify the activities of all the structures involved.

Tokayev signed the law on the return of illegal assets in July. It is a significant step in the Kazakh government’s efforts to combat corruption and repatriate assets that have been illegally taken out of the country.

The law establishes a framework for the government to identify, seize, and return assets that have been acquired through corruption or other illegal activities.