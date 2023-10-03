Kazakh President Chairs Meeting on Returning Illegally Acquired Assets 

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 3 October 2023

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with senior government officials on Oct. 2 to check the work the government is doing to return illegally acquired assets, reported the Akorda press service. 

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Head of Presidential Administration Olzhas Bektenov, National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and the senior officials from the Prosecutor General’s Office. Photo credit: akorda.kz.

The officials informed about the implemented measures and fulfillment of the assignments given by the President previously.

Tokayev focused on the importance of the work aimed at restoring social justice and using the assets returned to the state for the country’s development. He stressed the need to intensify the activities of all the structures involved. 

Tokayev signed the law on the return of illegal assets in July. It is a significant step in the Kazakh government’s efforts to combat corruption and repatriate assets that have been illegally taken out of the country. 

The law establishes a framework for the government to identify, seize, and return assets that have been acquired through corruption or other illegal activities.


