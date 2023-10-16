Kazakh Oil Exports from Aktau Port Soar by 53% in Nine Months

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter exported 2.4 million tons of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau in nine months of 2023, 53% more than in the same period last year, the company reported on Oct. 12.

The company increased Kazakh oil exports to the port of Baku by 870,000 tons to 990,200 tons. The volume of oil shipped from the Aktau port to the Makhachkala port reached 1.49 million tons, representing a slight decrease of 5,900 tons compared to the figures for the first nine months of 2022.

KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signed an agreement in 2022 to transport 1.5 million tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. The agreement follows the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

As part of the KMG group, KazTransOil owns a diversified network of oil pipelines extending over 5,400 kilometers.