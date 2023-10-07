Kazakh Movie Set to Premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival

ASTANA – The world premiere of “Madina”, a film directed and produced by Kazakh filmmaker Aizhan Kassymbekova, is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo International Film Festival on Oct.23-Nov.1, according to the festival’s press service.

The film will be featured in the Asian Future competition section. “Madina” is a social drama that delves into the challenges faced by a single mother as she balances family responsibilities in the midst of pressures from a wealthy admirer.

“This film is a true labor of gift, determination and spades of love,” wrote Kassymbekova on her Instagram page.

Previously, Kassymbekova’s “Little Love” short movie, depicting a day in the lives of two schoolgirls from Almaty who decide to skip school and spend time outdoors, was selected to participate in The Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia 2023 in Tokyo.

The Tokyo International Film Festival, established in 1985, ranks among the largest film festivals in Asia. It showcases a diverse range of world cinema, spanning from art-house to blockbuster productions, highlighting the potential for groundbreaking narratives that influence life and culture.